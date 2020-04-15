Coronavirus: Global cases near 20 lakh, death toll passes 1.26 lakh





The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 126,604 as of Wednesday morning.

There have been 1,998,111 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,392,848 are currently being treated and 51,608 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 478,669 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day as 209 more people tested positive, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,012.

Besides, seven more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which has raised the total death toll to 46.

