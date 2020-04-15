Chattogram doctor, 10 others test positive for coronavirus: Official





A doctor is among 11 new coronavirus patients detected in Chattogram.





Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Chattogram divisional health director, announced the new cases around 10pm on Tuesday.





“Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) tested 118 samples in the last 24 hours and found 12 positive cases,” he said.





Another patient is from Noakhali.





So far, 28 coronavirus cases have been reported from Chattogram. Three of them, including a woman and a child, have died from COVID-19 in the district.





Of the new cases, four are residents of the city’s Sagarika area, five are from Satkania, one from Boalkhali and a doctor from Panchlaish. The doctor is currently working at Banshkhali Health Complex.





Bangladesh has seen a rise in number of coronavirus cases in recent days. On Tuesday, it reported seven deaths and 209 new cases.





So far, the country has confirmed 1,012 cases and 46 deaths.

