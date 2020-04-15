Sylhet physician dies of 'coronavirus' in Dhaka









A physician of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday.





Dr Moyeen Uddin, assistant professor of the Medicine department of the hospital, breathed his last at Kurmitola General Hospital around 6:45am, said Dr Ihtesamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal, general secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).





Dr Moyeen Uddin was detected with coronavirus on April 5 as the first case of Covid-19 in the district, Dr Dulal said.





He had been taking treatment staying in quarantine at his home. His family members were also quarantined and Housing Estate area where he had been living brought was under lockdown.





The physician was taken to the isolation unit of Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in the city on April 7 and later sent to Dhaka the following day.





Also Read:Coronavirus: 19 physicians among 44 health workers of OMCH sent to home quarantine





As of Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 46 deaths from coronavirus and 1,012 cases.





Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus has reached 126,604 as of Wednesday morning.

There have been 1,998,111 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,392,848 are currently being treated and 51,608 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 478,669 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments