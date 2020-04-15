Bangladesh's GDP growth to slump to 2: IMF









The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Bangladesh’s GDP growth would come down to 2 percent in the current fiscal year (FY2019-2020) due to the global coronavirus pandemic.





It made the prediction in its World Economic Outlook published on its website on Wednesday.





UNB File Photo





The IMF, however, said Bangladesh’s economy will grow at 9.5 percent in the next fiscal year (2020-2021).





Earlier, it projected a 7 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh for the current fiscal year.

Leave Your Comments