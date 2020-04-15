RMG workers stage demo in city for arrears









Workers of two readymade garment (RMG) factories staged demonstrations in the city’s Mirpur area on Wednesday morning demanding that their arrears be cleared.





The workers of ‘Needs Fashions LTD’ and ‘Amichi Apparels LTD’ took to the street at Darus Salam around 8:30am and staged demonstrations, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.

Later, they withdrew their agitation programme around 10am as authorities concerned assured them of meeting their demand, he said.

