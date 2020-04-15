Published:  01:59 PM, 15 April 2020

RMG workers stage demo in city for arrears

RMG workers stage demo in city for arrears


Workers of two readymade garment (RMG) factories staged demonstrations in the city’s Mirpur area on Wednesday morning demanding that their arrears be cleared.

The workers of ‘Needs Fashions LTD’ and ‘Amichi Apparels LTD’ took to the street at Darus Salam around 8:30am and staged demonstrations, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.
 
Later, they withdrew their agitation programme around 10am as authorities concerned assured them of meeting their demand, he said.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »