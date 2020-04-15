Coronavirus: 20 Chattogram houses put under lockdown









The local administration has put 20 houses in Boalkhali upazila under lockdown as a septuagenarian man tested positive for coronavirus there on Tuesday.

Civil Surgeon Sheikh Gazle Rabbi said the 70-year-old man was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday night and he was sent to the Chittagong General Hospital early Wednesday.

The man was admitted to a hospital in the port city as he was suffering from fever and cold. He returned home on Tuesday evening after treatment at the CCU unit, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asia Khatun.

As he tested positive, the local administration put the house of the victim and 19 adjacent ones in Sarwartali area under lockdown.

The CCU unit of Max Hospital and its staff who came in contact with the patient were also sent on home-quarantine, the UNO said.

Leave Your Comments