College student dies of fever, cold in Cumilla









A college student died of fever, cold and breathing complications at Debidwar Health Complex on Tuesday night.

The victim, Dulal Bhuiyan, a 3rd year Honours student of Cumilla Victoria College and son of Kalu Mia of Boroshalghar, had been suffering from fever and cold for the last few days.

As his condition worsened on Tuesday evening, he was taken to Upazila Health Complex where he died later, said Dr Ahmed Kabir, health and family planning officer of the upazila.





Zahirul Anwar, officer-in-charge of Debidwar Police Station, said the college student was buried at his family graveyard in presence of police and health officer at night.

