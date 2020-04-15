Man dies of fever in Shariatpur









A man died from fever and respiratory problems at his house at Bhojeshwar in Naria upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased, aged around 55, had been suffering from fever and respiratory problems for the last several days, Abu Taher, deputy commissioner of the district, said adding that he developed diarrhoea on Monday.

Later, he died around 7:30pm on Tuesday.

The local administration put the house of the victim and adjacent ones under lockdown after getting information.

The man’s sample was also collected for coronavirus test, the DC said.

