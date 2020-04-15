24 houses locked down after man’s death in Dinajpur









The local administration has put 24 houses in Birampur upazila under lockdown following the death of a man who fled from the hospital.





Birampur Upazila Health Officer Dr Solaiman Hossain Mehedi said Azizar Rahman, 35, had been suffering from fever and cold and got admitted to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for treatment.





Later, he was taken to the isolation unit of the hospital but he fled from the hospital on Monday night.





Azizar died at his home on Tuesday morning.





On information, the local administration put his house and 23 others of his neighbours under lockdown from Tuesday night and asked the physicians and other staff members of the hospital to maintain home-quarantine.





Meanwhile, samples of Azizar and his family members were collected on Tuesday night.

Leave Your Comments