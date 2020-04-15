Kishoreganj man tested positive for Covid-19 after death













A man who died from fever and cold in Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj on Monday was found to be infected with coronavirus, said Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman.

The deceased, aged around 45, had a grocery shop in the capital and he returned home few days back.

He died in the early hours of Monday at his home with fever and cold, said civil surgeon.





Getting information, a medical team collected the sample from the deceased and sent it to Dhaka for test.





Authorities concerned informed the civil surgeon that the man had been infected with Covid-19, Dr Mujibur said.





Meanwhile, two unions – Kadirjangal and Zafrabad -- in the upazila were put under lockdown on Tuesday following the death of the man, said Deputy Commissioner Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury.

Leave Your Comments