Benazir adorned with IGP Rank Badge









Newly-appointed Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed was adorned with the IGP Rank Badge on Wednesday.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Mustafa Kamal Uddin adorned the Rank Badge to new IGP in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban.





Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PM's press sectary Ihsanul Karim, PMO Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah and immediate past IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary were present on the occasion.





Benazir Ahmed who had been serving as Director General of Elite Force Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) since January 2015 took over as the IGP today.





Benazir succeeded immediate past IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary who has been appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.





Earlier on April 8, the government appointed Benazir Ahmed as the new IGP.

