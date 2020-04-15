Satkania goes under lockdown from this evening





The local administration is going to put Satkanaia upazila under lockdown from Wednesday evening as it has been identified as a hotspot of coronavirus transmission.

Mobarak Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer, said the upazila will go under lockdown from 6pm.





The local administration has found the upazila as one of the hotspots of coronavirus outbreak as eight people out of total 27, who have so far diagnosed with the virus in the district, are from the upazila.

Earlier, 400 houses were put under lockdown following the death of a woman in the upazila and four more people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.





