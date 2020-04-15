Bangladesh confirms four more coronavirus deaths, 219 new cases





Four more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the death toll in the country to 50.





Besides, 219 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1,231.





Heath Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

He said in the last 1,740 samples were tested during period.





On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from coronavirus and 209 new cases.





Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have reached 2,000,134 as of Wednesday noon.





Besides, the global death toll from Covid-19 has jumped to 126,757 around the world, according to Worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,388,777 are currently being treated and 51,603 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 484,600 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments