Irregularities in relief distribution won’t be tolerated: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday warned that the government will never tolerate the misuse of relief materials saying that those who are involved in irregularities in this regard must face action irrespective of their political affiliation.





“We’re taking proper action and will do so against those whoever are engaged in it, no matter which party they belong to, even if my one. We’ll never tolerate any sort of misuse of what we’re giving for the poor. We’re taking action against those involved in irregularities,” she said.





The Prime Minister came up with the warning while receiving donation for the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban.





More than 30 government agencies, public and private organisations, and an MP came forward with the donation for the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund to help fight the coronavirus, said PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.





Representatives of these organisations handed over cheques of donation to PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister’s Office.





The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps so that the relief materials reach every person.





If there is any sort of problem over the relief, the government is taking legal actions immediately, she said adding that several problems have been identified in this regard -- perhaps at five-seven places, not too many in the entire country.





Coming down heavily on the critics of the government over the relief distribution, the Prime Minister said some people and parties unfortunately kept saying many things but they do not turn up to help people.





“They’re busy criticising and blaming but they’re not helping any one, not even giving a penny to or standing beside people,” she said adding that they are instead vocal over the problem in just 5-6 places although the government is distributing relief materials smoothly in thousands of places across the country.





The Prime Minister expressed her sincere thanks to the donors for coming up with their assistance to stand by people and extended the greetings of Bangla New Year to them.





The government agencies that came up the donations are the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Local Government Division, Rural Development and Co-operatives Division, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMRTCL),





The educational institutions that donated to the PM’s Relief Fund are the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University and Shiddeshwari Girls' High School.





The other organisations that came up with donation are Bangladesh Foreign Service Association, BCS Taxation Association, Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IEDB), and EED Diploma Engineers Association.





The private organisations that provided donation are Saif Powertec Limited, Uttara Group, Dhaka Club, BSRM Group, Texcotech, Kashem Trust, Hamdard Foundation, Gaan Bangla, Xiaomi Technologies Bangladesh Pvt. Limited, Ispahani Tea Limited, Amin Mohammad Foundation, Olila Glass Industries Ltd, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Bangladesh Jewelry Samity.





Zillul Hakim, MP also donated to the PM’s Relief Fund.

