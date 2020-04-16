'Chinese economy contracts for first time in decades'

A Chinese pork processing factory pictured last week. Experts predict China's GDP will be 1.7 percent a large drop from last year. -AFP



China's economy contracted for the first time in around three decades in the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis brought the country to a standstill, according to an AFP poll of economists. The world's second-largest economy tanked in the first three months of the year as factories closed, consumers were compelled to stay home and the virus spread to other countries.





Analysts from 14 institutions expect China's economy to have shrunk 8.2 percent from a year ago in the first quarter -- the first contraction since quarterly data started to be reported in the early 1990s. They also forecast that full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth will come in at 1.7 percent, a dramatic drop from the 6.1 percent expansion logged last year and well below the pre-coronavirus prediction.



If the forecast is accurate, it would represent the worst annual growth since 1976, the year Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong died. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday gave an even more dire estimate of 1.2 percent growth in 2020.





While many businesses in China have resumed work, the coronavirus pandemic has brought other economies to their knees around the world with many key trading partners under lockdown.





The IMF said the pandemic will cut world output by three percent this year. Economists differed on the impact of the coronavirus on China's economy, with first-quarter contraction estimates ranging from 4.6 percent to 15 percent. China's downturn is "more disappointing than anyone expected", said Moody's Analytics economist Xu Xiaochun. The slow return to work also bodes badly for jobs, and the unemployment rate has already risen from last December.





Economists at ANZ Research noted in a recent report that double-digit contractions in economic indicators for the first two months had not been followed by a strong bounce-back in March. Labor flows were also not back to pre-virus levels, especially in major production bases, they said.





"This is despite the central government's efforts in encouraging workers to return to the cities where they work, such as the relaxation of travel restrictions," they added. Although the virus situation in China has largely improved, JP Morgan chief China economist Zhu Haibin said: "External risks will likely restrain the expected second-quarter recovery in China's export-related manufacturing activity."





