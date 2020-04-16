Deepto TV on lockdown





Private channel Deepto TV is going to be on lockdown from today (Thursday) as at least three of its employees tested coronavirus positive.



Sources related to the news department confirmed it to The Asian Age.



As per the decision of the management, a team of 58 employees comprising all departments will go into the Tejgaon office of the channel today and they will stay inside for 14 days. None will be allowed to go in and go out of the office during that period.



After 14 days, another team will go into the office and they will also stay inside for 14 days.



An employee of the channel tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Later, at least two more employees were tested positive. All the infected persons live in capital's Mirpur area, a hotspot for coronavirus proliferation.





