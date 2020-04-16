JAAGO Foundation provides food for the underprivileged

JAAGO Foundation provided food and daily essentials under its program 'Corona Relief Fund' for the underprivileged. -AA



Amidst the battle of COVID-19, the underprivileged population of Bangladesh is suffering the most. Maximum of the underprivileged people are daily income workers, and due to the lockdown, these workers have either lost their job or their income has decreased - which is leading them to struggle in their lives. In regards to it, JAAGO Foundation has launched a campaign called 'Corona Relief Fund'. Through this campaign, the volunteers of the Foundation have been distributing food and other daily essentials to laborers, hawkers, rickshaw pullers, and numerous other workers who are struggling in their lives. "People call it charity, we call it responsibility", an idea long espoused and encouraged by Korvi Rakshand, Founder & Executive Director of JAAGO Foundation.



Leave Your Comments