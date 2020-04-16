Pahela Baishakh 1427 embodying new lights upon human beings





Every year Pahela Baishakh or Bengali New Years Day is celebrated on April 14 in Bangladesh and on April 15 in the Indian states of West Bengal and Tripura based in the North Eastern part of the country.







The objective behind the celebration is to welcome the beginning of Bengali New Year around both sides of the fence.I coined the heading embodying new lights upon human beings based on a plain and simple logic that in the previous years in both the nations Bengalis passed off through difficult moments which with the blessings of The Almighty should be overcome in the New Year 1427 so that success blossom in the life of us in the New Year.







Basically it is a stereotyped celebration but from it we derive one basic fact that how the Bengali New Year will bring new strength and stamina so that our mental grooming will rise to dizzy heights.







Apart from Pahela Baishakh being celebrated in the Indian states of West Bengal and Tripura it is also celebrated all over the globe plus in our closer and friendly neighbor Peoples Republic of Bangladesh.







Despite the difference of religion we find that the pattern of observance of Pahela Baishakh seems fully identical between two nations. In India Doordarshan, Kolkata telecasts special early morning telecasts pertaining to the celebrations in which performing artists from that country render their performances in front of vast numbers of Indian audiences.







This to a greater extent embodies the bonds of friendships and fraternities between these two closer and friendly nations which fall under South Asian continent. It is through the celebrations of Pahela Baishakh we find that the preparations are in the midst of beginning of the celebrations of birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore which we celebrate every year on May 8 and 9 which in Bengali is transcribed as Panchise Baishakh.







Apart from the cultural aspect of the celebrations of Pahela Baishakh we also find from the commercial aspects some of the common rituals like Nuthan Khatha and Ganesh Puja. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble task to introspect on how Pahela Baishakh embodying new lights upon human beings during the coming year.





Pahela Baishakh- embodying new lights upon human beings from diverse aspects:





Pahela Baishakh or Bengali New Years Day is always significant from the core of our heart especially in the life of Bengalis based on both side of the fence. It is well known to us that some year seems eventful to us whereas some becomes badly crestfallen in our lives.





That is giving up our gloomy mentality of the previous year we pray at the Altar of Superpower that coming year be a year of prosperity and success for all of us.







The elderly members of our family always pray for our success but it is our sincerest and coveted tasks to rise up to the occasions so that happenings of previous years are forgotten thereby embarking on new year which embodies new hopes and cherishment within us.







Anyhow despite our elderly person's blessings as well as by The Superpower our own initiatives and determinations are seriously taken into account. Unless and until we slog on for success then how do we expect to shine in lives?





The Superpower is always omnipresent but personal involvement cannot be ignored at all in this regard. Thus with the influence of blessings of The Superpower along with our personal initiatives we rise up to the top ladders of our success in life.





Summing up the above discussion, celebrations of Pahela Baishakh will always act as catalyst to eschew of all age old vices with the objective to have transparent mind among people of all religions and languages in both India and Bangladesh.







Through the celebrations of above festivities we pave the way to preach the gospel of communal amity and integrity among people of all religions. In this progressive era it should be our humble responsibility to have clean and transparent mental makeup so that we are able to carry on our lives with positive bent of mind in the coming days.







That is why it is always rated as the ways to ensure preach communal harmony and integrity so that we don't expose any feelings of hatred and vices among our fellow human beings. Thus through the celebrations of Pahela Baishakh new lights are being embodied upon human beings for mental and social uplift in life.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata

