Poor state of health financing in South Asia





A fast spreading deadly virus Covid-19 is aggressively flooding across the world breaking all past records. The affected countries are now expressing grave concerned seeing its forceful attack on man's lives. To kill a man, the virus needs only 14 days or two weeks.







World Health Organization (WHO) has been seriously taking the issue since the first infection was reported in December last and recently termed the virus as "pandemic". Such kind of outbreak in the world was rarely noticed in the past.







Truly speaking, the countries hit hard by COVID-19 did never wish to have a deadly virus like corona that is claiming thousand valuable lives every day and affecting high figures. Health care sector to save world's more or less 6 billion populations from COVID-19 outbreak were not ready with medical supplies. The appearance of this outbreak across the world came first which turns as pandemic in the eye of WHO.







Currently, the outbreak-ridden countries are creating stimulus package of billion dollars. Many countries are jointly working to save people. The people in lockdown situation are struggling to join works to survive anyhow though the countries chiefs are broadly distributing relief materials among jobless people.





If the untold situation prolongs longer period, millions people are likely to face premature death due to absence of proper health care and food. As of April 04 this year, death toll rises to 60 thousand with 1.1 million infected across the globe.







World Health Organization (WHO) expressed grave concern fearing highest morality rate in South Asia region due to spread of coronavirus. The projection came following the records of European countries and China.







A total of eight countries belonging to south Asia region are trying in many ways to keep the least developed and landlocked countries free from COVID-19 attack. What is worrying that budget for health care spending in financial plan is not remarkable at all compared to other nations. Health sector in the region was not given priority in the budget that is drafted in every fiscal year.







Now, the question comes to the government of these countries having 1.5 billion populations in total how they will save a vast number of population with limited budget drafted earlier. WHO says under solidarity Trial program, India, Indonesia, Thailand has already signed up for the multi-country trial which will compare the safety & effectiveness of four different drugs combinations against COVID-19.







A couple of days ago, prime minister of India- H.E Narendra Modi urged all member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to create a fund aiming to fight against COVID-19 apart from save people. With pledging to give an amount of US$10 million from India side, the move has been launched. This is a milestone for mankind living in the region.





As a I was born in Bangladesh, I want to display old data regarding finance in health sector. Actually, allocation for health as share of total budget has fallen from 5.1 percent in FY19 to 4.9 percent in FY20. Since 2017, health budget of share of GDP remains at 0.9 percent level.







Government budget for health (as a share of GDP) is considerably lower than the targets stipulated in the 7th FYP and WHO benchmark. In 7th FYP, 1.12 percent of GDP target was set and WHO fixed targets 5 percent of total GDP- The reliable sources disclosed the development.







Among South Asian counties, Bangladesh placed lowest in terms of GDP contribution in health sector but higher than Pakistan. WHO study in 2014 said of total GDP spending in health sector, USA contributes 17.1 percent, Canada 10.4 percent, UK 9.1 percent, Vietnam 7.1 percent. Per capita expenditure on health recorded remarkable in USA $ 9403, Canada $4641, UK$3377 & Malaysia$1040.







So, the developed economies have enormous capacities to tackle the virus with their own made fund during budget period. But, China - a second largest economy has to increase health budget from 5.5 percent -. The 2014 WHO study says.







This is an opportunity for countries to enhance capacities of their health systems. With existing 0.9 percent of GDP, the health sector never grows its capacity in future. This is high time for Bangladesh to enhance share of GDP in coming budget in health sector to face any unexpected situation.







A bailout package of Tk 50 billion for export-oriented industries is not good enough announced recently. I do believe Bangladesh, as a least-developed countries one, made remarkable progress in many areas. Such as immunization program, decreasing child and mother morality rate among others.











The writer is a banker and analyst of economic affairs.

Email:

