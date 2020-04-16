Varun's kin in the US tests positive for COVID-19





VarunDhawan has revealed that one of his relatives in the US tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news in an Instagram live chat. Dhawan said, "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it (sic)." He also urged everyone to stay indoors and practice social distancing. Varun has been keeping himself busy, amid the nation while lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Varun has been active on social media urging people to stay indoors, from raping about it to sharing funny video posts. He is also happy about spending a lot of time with his family. Varun was also missing the Juhu Beach a lot.





