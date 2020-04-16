Richa explores her creative side





Actress RichaChadha is utilizing her lockdown time as she has taken to script writing. She says it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. "It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favorite genre. The premise is hilarious," Richa said. She added that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritize. "The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us," she said.

Leave Your Comments