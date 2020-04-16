Rhea still not ready to talk about Sushant



Looks like Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput are still not ready to make their relationship official. The rumored couples have been spotted on vacations and dinners for more than a year now but are yet to confirm their relationship status.





In an interview with The Times of India, Rhea did not give in to the bait once again. She said that the two have never said anything about being in a relationship. "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period," she said.





Rhea, however, added that she finds him attractive. "Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me," she said.





Earlier when asked about it, Sushant had said that he would talk about his relationship only if paid well for it by a magazine. "I have studied in an engineering college and yet I became a hero. It is not sheer luck; I must have planned a lot about it all.







So the secret behind all this is that I will take a lot of money for answering truly a personal question like this. It will take a lot of money, I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single," he had said.





