Bangladeshi influencers fighting coronavirus on Instagram

Instagram influencers are doing their bit to curb the spread of coronavirus. -Collected



Al Fahad Bari, a Bangladeshi Instagram influencer of considerable renown, on March 30 posted a picture on his Instagram account holding a placard.





"Let's do a superhero work - Stay Home & Stay Safe".





The photo was accompanied by a caption that stressed the importance of maintaining social distance and hygiene, and staying home in order to flatten the curve.







This was part of an initiative titled Social Leader Council, consisting of Bangladeshi Instagram influencers who have the capability of bringing forth positive changes in society.





Besides Bari, many other community based Instagram influencers such as MayeeshaTasneem, IshratZaheen Ahmed, among others, are part of this initiative.





The initiative came after Rob Perry, the chief executive officer or US-based influencer marketing agency Xomad, visited Bangladesh in January, before the pandemic hit the nation, to work out a deal with the Bangladeshi government.





Following the deal, Bangladesh launched an online campaign to raise awareness against the global pandemic coronavirus that has already claimed the lives of 39 people in Bangladesh, and 114,251 around the world so far.





Instagram is one of the leading platforms around the world for raising awareness on issues such as awareness against animal cruelty, food and water wastage, ethical shopping and global political and environmental crises, to name a few.

Leave Your Comments