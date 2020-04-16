James urged everyone to stay home



Nagarbaul James called on the Bengali nation to fight the deadly coronavirus from home alone. On the Facebook page of the Nagarbaul Band, he wrote, "If the Bengali want, they can fight against any evil force - we have proved it in 1971. But this time the fight is different, so you have to fight alone!" In Bangladesh, like other countries of the world, people are being in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. So James urged everyone to maintain social distance and stay home for a few more days. There are scheduled concert of Nagarbaul in Europe earlier this month, but it has been postponed due to coronavirus. So James himself is now spending days in the house.

