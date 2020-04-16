Mim's ordinary Pahela Baishakh



PahelaBaishakh is a joyful event for Bengalis. Everyone becomes united in the day. But most of the people in the country are housebound this year.





In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh, the government has been asked to hold public meetings on PahelaBaishakh's celebrations. So this year's Baishakh is a little different for all. There is no longer a traditional view.





The stars have different plans to celebrate this day. But the coronavirus stopped everything. National Film Award-winning actress BidyaSinhaSahaMim is also spending her first day of the year at home.





Regarding the PahelaBaishakh, Mim said, if there was a normal situation, I would get ready in the morning. There were programs in different places. But this is a very ordinary day with my family. She added that we never knew that such a situation would come. Stay home for a few days now. We can't celebrate a festival, what happened; we will do many more festivals ahead! We need to be healthy before that.





Leave Your Comments