First doctor dies from coronavirus



A physician of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital has died after contracting the novel coronavirus infection, the first such fatality in Bangladesh.





Dr Md Moyeen Uddin passed away at 6:45 am on Wednesday at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, the hospital's Deputy Director ABM Belayet Hossain said. "He was admitted to our hospital with COVID-19 and was ventilated for three days. He later died due to respiratory failure," he told bdnews24.com.





Moyeen Uddin, an assistant professor in the medical college's medicine department, was in his late 40s. He leaves behind his wife, also a doctor, and two sons. Moyeen Uddin became the first COVID-19 case in Sylhet after testing positive for the virus on Apr 5 and had been isolated at his home in Housing Estate ever since.





He was initially admitted to Sylhet's Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmad Hospital, which treats COVID-19 patients, after experiencing breathing difficulties on Apr 7.





Needing mechanical ventilation as his condition deteriorated, Moyeen Uddin was subsequently shifted to the capital's Kurmitola General Hospital a day later.





