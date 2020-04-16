Youngone to support BD govt in combating COVID-19



In context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh is facing a serious challenge of unprecedented scale. Youngone Corporation deeply appreciates the strategies and actions taken by the government of Bangladesh.





To support the government initiatives, Kiak Sung, Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation came forward to manufacture 'standard PPE' on an emergency basis and under special arrangements for donating the same to the government of Bangladesh to be used by frontline service providers including doctors, nurses as well as other health service providers and members of the related government agencies who are engaged in the field to restrict the virus from spreading.







A total of 25000 pcs protective garments, 25000 pcs face masks and 25000 pcs basic face shields will be donated which are being manufactured in one of the Youngone's factories named Youngone Hi-Tech Sportswear Ind. Ltd located in Dhaka Export Processing Zone.







Considering the dire need of the PPEs, the company made partial delivery in the first phase. Accordingly, a handover program was arranged in the office of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) where the Director General of Health Services Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad received the PPEs from Sabyasachi Chowdhury, Managing Director, Global Manufacturing, Youngone Corporation.





Md Shahjahan, managing director, Korean Export Processing Zone and Yameen Farook, managing director, Materials Division as well as Shiblee Azam, head of HRM, Youngone Corporation among others were present on the occasion.







