Family to get Tk 3 lakh if expatriate worker dies of coronavirus



If an expatriate worker dies of coronavirus, his or her family will get taka 3 lakh and loans up to Tk 5,00,000-7,00,000 upon return from abroad.





The decision was taken from a meeting in continuation of two previous meetings to address the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, particularly repatriation of stranded Bangladeshi citizens abroad held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.







In the meeting, the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment announced that every returnee will be given Tk 5,000 on arrival at the airport as conveyance and the family of expatriate workers who died of coronavirus will be given TK 3,00,000.





The Ministry will also arrange loans up to Tk 5,00,000-7,00,000 upon return of expatriate workers in order to enable them pursue viable economic activities, especially in the agriculture sector.





A range of issues relating to repatriation, nationality verification, quarantine, relief for the expatriates, coordination among departments, sending medicines and medical equipment to friendly countries, post repatriation preparedness etc. were discussed elaborately in the meeting.







As a goodwill gesture, a medical team equipped with medical gadgets and medicine from the Armed Forces Division has been sent to help Kuwait in this critical moment. Also, as a friendly gesture, Bangladesh is sending food stuffs, medicines, medical equipment and other items to the government of Maldives.





A consignment of medicines and medical items will be sent to Bhutan shortly. Bangladesh is also planning to send similar items to other countries in need.





The Armed Forces Division (AFD) in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been working to prepare quarantine centers at different places in Dhaka and other districts with a capacity of around 4000 persons for institutional quarantine.





AFD has been in close liaison with the Health Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for post-arrival formalities including quarantining the returnees.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the Civil Aviation Authority for smooth airport reception and ease in landing permission of special flights carrying Bangladesh nationals from different countries.





The UAE has expressed keen interest to import food items from Bangladesh and work is underway to coordinate with all concerned to materialize this.





The meeting was presided over by Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, Principal Staff Officer (Armed Forces Division), Chairman Civil Aviation Authority, secretaries and senior officials from different ministries/divisions/agencies were present at the meeting.





