Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation



US President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity.





Trump, who has reacted angrily to accusations his administration's response to the worst epidemic in a century was haphazard and too slow, had become increasingly hostile towards the UN agency before announcing the halt on Tuesday. The WHO, which is based in Geneva, had promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak than otherwise would have occurred, Trump said.





WHO had failed to investigate credible reports from sources in China's Wuhan province, where the virus was first identified in December, that conflicted with Beijing's accounts about the spread and "parroted and publicly endorsed" the idea that human to human transmission was not happening, Trump said.







"The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable," Trump told a White House news conference on Tuesday. A US official told Reuters that Trump made the move despite pushback within his administration, especially from top health advisers.







There was no immediate reaction from the WHO, which has been appealing for more than $1 billion to fund operations against the pandemic.





The United States is the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget.





Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 127,000 have died since the disease emerged in China late last year, according to a Reuters tally.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO.





"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said in a statement.





China, which has won WHO praise for its actions to curb the virus's spread, urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfill its obligations to the WHO.





"This decision weakens the WHO's capability and harms international cooperation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.





EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter: "Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever."





German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said apportioning blame did not help. "The virus knows no borders," Maas said on Twitter.





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the WHO was essential to tackling the pandemic.





"At a time like this when we need to be sharing information and we need to have advice we can rely on, the WHO has provided that," she said. "We will continue to support it and continue to make our contributions."





