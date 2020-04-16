Pakistan not in IMF Covid-19 relief list



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received a jolt recently when despite demanding for a COVID-19 relief, he was denied so by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The South Asian country it seems is not among the nations where the international body extended its help.





The IMF extended the relief to neighboring Afghanistan. The IMF recently announced immediate debt service relief to 25 of the IMF's member countries under the IMF's revamped Catastrophe Contain-ment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund's response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.







"The CCRT can currently provide about US$500 million in grant-based debt service relief, including the recent US$185 million pledge by the U.K. and US$100 million provided by Japan as immediately available resources," she said, reports Just Earth news.





"Others, including China and the Netherlands, are also stepping forward with important contributions. I urge other donors to help us replenish the Trust's resources and boost further our ability to provide additional debt service relief for a full two years to our poorest member countries," she said.





Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recently appealed to international stakeholders for urgent debt relief for developing countries so that they can deal more effectively with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.





"Pakistan with a population of 220 million, so far the best stimulus package we can afford is $8 billion," Khan said in the video, as quoted as saying by Business Today.





Pakistan currently has 6146 COVID-19 cases. The country has reported 113 deaths.





