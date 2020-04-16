'Dr Moyeen a hero in fight against corona'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described Dr Moyeen Uddin, assistant professor of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, who died of coronavirus a hero in the fight against COVID-19.





In a condolence message, he said Moyeen Uddin set up a glaring example of serving patients at a critical time until he was infected with the coronavirus.







"The nation will never forget his sacrifice and fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Moyeen never backed off (from discharging his duty) as he served patients without any fear taking the risk of his own life," the BNP leader said.







"Dr Moyeen will be considered as a hero by the nation in the fight against the pandemic," he added. Fakhrul prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.





