'Killer Majed nabbed through tracking phone calls'



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-proclaimed killer Captain (dismissed) Abdul Majed was hiding in Kolkata and used to communicate with his family in Bangladesh on a regular basis, reports Kolkata based Bangla daily 'Bartoman' on April 15.







He used to talk with his family everyday on two cell phone numbers (01552387913, 01711186239). The intelligence agencies of Bangladesh might have sensed it and drawn up blueprint to nab him.







They might have taken helps from Indian intelligence agencies to ascertain Majed's whereabouts in Kolkata, the newspaper added.





Captain Majed would use two cell phone numbers in Kolkata and both were registered in his wife's name.





However, governments of both the countries remain tight-lipped on the issue.







He left Bangladesh soon after Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina took over in 1996. This killer of Bangabandhu reached Libya and Pakistan via India and came back to Kolkata.





Captain Abdul Majed was arrested on April 7 from Dhaka's Mirpur. He was hanged in the wee hours of April 13 at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.







