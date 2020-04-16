Bengali New Year, Covid-19, impending global recession and class conflict



We are Bengalis and our social system has evolved on the basis of Bengali culture. Bengali New Year, which is celebrated on first Baishakh, is one of the main aspects of Bengali cultural legacy. We have meanwhile arrived in Bengali year 1427 traversing all the way from 1400.







Rabindranath Tagore's poem "1400 Sal" (Year 1400) comes to my mind again and again. This year we could not properly celebrate Pahela Baishakh due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. We do not want this malady to happen again even after the Bengali year 1500.





Rabindranath Tagore wrote in his poem "1400 Sal":





"A hundred years from this day





Who are you that sits down to read my poem





Filled with curiosity -





A hundred years from this day.





The joy of this newly minted spring morn





Even a trace of that-





One perfumed flower, one joyous bird song





Just one of the colors that painted this day





Not one of those can I send to you, wrapped in my love





For you to hold





A hundred years from this day.





Still I would that you sit once, doors opened to the South





By a window





And looking upon the distance, allow imagination to reign free





Think of how once





On a day a hundred years earlier





A hundred feelings came drifting down from the heavens





To touch the soul of the universe -





On a day of Phalgun, without rein





Eager, intoxicated -





On shimmering wings scented with the pollen of a hundred flowers





That southerly breeze -





Has surprised the old earth, coloring it again





In a youthful blush





A hundred years before you walked this earth.





On that day, his heart restless, enveloped in song,





A poet kept watch -





How he wished that his words unspoken would burst forth into bloom





With such love





On a day a hundred years earlier.





A hundred years from this day





What new poet will it be that sings for your pleasure?





I send the felicitations of this spring day





For them to enjoy.





Let my spring song ring across the firmament of your spring





Even if only for a moment





In the pulse of your heart and in the dancing wings of your bees





In the rustle of leaf song.





A hundred years from this day."





People's moral degeneration, greed and lust, disobedience to God, hypocrisy in the name of religion and other misdeeds seem to have infuriated the Creator. Perhaps for this reason God has shut down all the mosques, churches and temples across the world.











The crisis caused by coronavirus appears to have shown us how to be more humanistic in our activities.





Life is too short but human beings are so much conceited with power and pride, fallacy, corruption, financial scams that there is virtually no sign of goodness anywhere.







Politics and bureaucracy have become hostages in the hands of a group of greedy monsters.







Unbarred graft and anomalies in the banking and financial sectors have put Bangladesh's economy on the brink of irreversible catastrophes.





Financial sources have informed that scammers and fraudsters have piled up huge amounts of illegally earned money and assets in foreign countries. Nobody ever thinks whether he will be able to climb up the mountains of money he has made or will be thwarted by blizzards and avalanches.







Today hungry people in Europe and America are breaking in shops to get hold of foods and other essential commodities. Everything looks like the circumstances illustrated in Rabindranath Tagore's short story "Khudhito Pashan" (The Hungry Rock).





The idea of class conflict as depicted by German philosopher and economist Karl Marx has turned out to be a highly relevant and inevitable phenomenon under the prevailing circumstances.





According to Karl Marx, human society goes on through class cinflict. Class discrimination is invariably generated by capitalism. Under the capitalistic system, industrialists and workers confront each other through class struggle.







Capitalists pay a very little sum of money to workers as wages while all the surplus earnings go into the coffers of the owners of industries.





Anarchism is another notion of Karl Marx which is ushered in as a consequence of class conflict which looms large in the present situation orchestrated by Covid 19.





United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has meanwhile says that human civilization is facing the greatest ever predicament right now since the World War II.





International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that an acute global recession will grip all countries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the countries have gone under indefinite lockdown as a result of the spread of coronavirus. Nobody knows when this dark patch will end.







An article of mine titled "Chinese virus: Red alert for travel and economy" appeared in The Asian Age in mid-January 2020. If all countries imposed travel ban on China immediately, perhaps the world could have been saved from the havoc Covid 19 has brought about.





While concluding I offer my best wishes to the health workers, law and order forces and journalists who have been carrying out their duties with utmost dedication and heroism at this moment. Let's pray to God so that we can overcome this critical period soon.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



