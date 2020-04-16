Workers block roads for back pay

Workers from different garment factories demonstrated in Gazipur on Wednesday demanding their back pay. -Agency



Ignoring the lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, garment workers have come out on the streets in Dhaka and Gazipur demanding their back pay.





The agitating works blocked streets in Mirpur, Bhashantek, Shah Ali, Badda, Bhatara and other areas for about two hours on Wednesday and suspended protests after the owners assured them of paying their dues, according to police.





Meanwhile, workers from at least ten garment factories demonstrated in different areas in Gazipur demanding their arrears. They brought out protest procession and blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Joydevpur highways. Later, police brought the situation under control.





Disgruntled workers of Shamser Razia Garments staged a protest at capitals Pragati Sarani from 9 am to 10 am on Wednesday, said Badda Police Station chief Md Parvez. They left the street after the owner promised to pay their salaries on Apr 22.





An area in Gabtoli was occupied by workers from MEC Garments in Darus Salam while the workers from Shakib Garments in Section-10 of Mirpur came out to the Mirpur-10 intersection, said Inspector Dular Hossain of Mirpur Police Station.





The workers remained on the streets for two hours in protest. Police mediated with the workers and brought the situation under control, but the employees' row with Shakib Garments is yet to be resolved.

