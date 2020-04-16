2020 Tour de France to go ahead at end of August



The postponed 2020 Tour de France will now start on 29 August, following the French government's extension of a ban on mass gatherings to mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic.





Cycling's biggest event, won by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal last year, was originally due to run from 27 June to 19 July. "Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling's economy," said the sport's governing body the UCI.





Many large-scale sporting events due to take place this summer have either been called off, like Wimbledon, or pushed back by a year, such as football's European Championships and the summer Olympics.





Four-time winner Chris Froome is set to return at this year's Tour, which is due to start in Nice, after he missed last year's race following a high-speed accident in which he broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs. He tweeted: "The news many of us have been waiting for. Some light at the end of the tunnel." Cycling's two other three-week grand tour races have also been re-scheduled for later this year.







The Giro d'Italia - which was due to take place in May - and the Vuelta a Espana, originally set for September, will now take place after September's World Championships.





The championships, which will be held in Switzerland, remain in their 20-27 September slot. On 10 April, the UCI furloughed staff and cut leaders' salaries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.





The International Cycling Union blamed the postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics, plus losing much of its annual calendar, for the move.





Many of the 'monument' one-day races, such as Milan-San Remo, Liege-Bastonge-Liege, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix are all set to take place this season according to the UCI, with dates as yet unconfirmed.







---BBC





