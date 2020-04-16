'I've got huge Test ambitions'

Tom Curran



Tom Curran hasn't played a first-class game in over a year but now aims to find a balance between white and red-ball cricket in a bid to break back into the Test setup.





Tom has played two Tests for England, both in the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia, but has since fallen off the radar in the longest format. He hopes to work his way back into contention and has ambitions to don the Test shirt alongside brother Sam.





"I've definitely got huge Test ambitions still," he said in a joint video conference call with brother Sam. "It's a tough one because I've been playing so much white-ball over the last few years. Without playing Championship cricket it is hard.





"Over the last couple of years there was a huge focus on white-ball cricket with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and rightly so. Now it's trying to get that balance between white and red-ball cricket and developing my skills and awaiting my chance. I'll keep training hard and try to take my chances when I can.





It would be amazing to play Tests with Sam. That's definitely a huge ambition of ours." With cricket having come to a standstill across the world in wake of the global pandemic.





, international players are experiencing a rare break from the game. Tom admitted he is missing the game, but is trying to make most of the time off.





"For the last four or five years, it has been cricket non-stop, all the year round. I think for everyone to be stuck indoors and not playing is a shock to the system, everyone is missing it," he said.





"I'm using it as a time to get refreshed mentally. It is a terrible time of course, but we seldom get a break like this in what would be the middle of our summer. We're trying to stay positive so that when we do come back we're in a good position to kick on mentally and physically for the years to come."



---ICC





