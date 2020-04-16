DPL postponed for indefinite period



The Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), country's prestigious fifty over tournament has been postponed for indefinite period of time. Chairman of Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Kazi Inam confirmed in a media on Wednesday afternoon.





The premier 50-over cricket tournament of the country was the first postponed on March 16 as per the government directive with growing concern of coronavirus in the country. Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] declared postponement of all cricket activities in the country.





The CCDM had then decided to wait till April 15 to assess the situation. However with no improvement of the situation and the country in lockdown since march 26 till April 25, CCDM has come to its fresh decision.





"On March 16th the Dhaka Premier League was suspended as per the government directive. After further discussion among the BCB directors the BCB president [Nazmul Hasan] further clarified that the league will be suspended until we reach a situation where all activities can start," CCDM chairman Kazi Inam told media on Wednesday.





"As the country is in an effective lockdown since March 26th until April 25th, it is not possible for us to set a date to start the Dhaka Premier League at this point. The health and well being of everyone involved with our cricket community is our first concern," Inam added.





As per update of Wednesday afternoon, Bangladesh reported four more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and the highest number of 219 fresh positive cases in a single day since its first detection in the country on March 8. The death toll now stands at 50. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,231. At the same time, seven cases had recovered fully, taking the number of recovered cases in the country to 49.







It is understood that the decision from CDDM has been based that the clubs had kept their operation for the season on standby. Many clubs in the league rents apartment to accommodate their players and were bearing expenses of that despite the league being suspended.





