12, including doctor, diagnosed with coronavirus in Cumilla





Twelve more people, including a physician, were diagnosed with coronavirus in different upazilas of Cumilla on Wednesday.

With the new ones, the number of coronavirus cases in the district reached 28, said health officials and upazila nirbahi officers.

Of fresh cases, one was reported in Burichang, two in Titas, one in Homna, three each in Daudkandi and Chandina, and one each in Brunda and Chouddagram.

A doctor of Janani Medical Centre in Chandina upazila was among those infected with coronavirus.

Besides, an X-ray technologist of Datta Diagnostic centre was also diagnosed with coronavirus.





Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 219 new cases and four more deaths, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 50. Until the morning, the country recorded 1,231 confirmed cases.

But reports of more people, including doctors and hospital staff, testing positive for the virus came in from various districts throughout the day.

