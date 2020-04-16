74 Bangladeshis return via Benapole





Seventy-four Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in India, returned home through Benapole check-post under a special arrangement on Wednesday.

The body of a Bangladeshi was also brought back.

Ahsan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration, said these people went to India for treatment and travel purposes and got stuck when the Indian government declared shutdown till May 3.

Sunil Das, a returnee, said he went to Chennai for treatment two months ago.

Puluk Kumar Mandal, Sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said 477 people have so far returned from India since April 6 and they were kept in quarantine at Benapole Municipality Biye Bari and a madrasha on Jahore-Benapole Highway.





Bangladeshis Benapole Bangladeshis Return Got Stuck In India

