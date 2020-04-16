Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 134,610





The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 134,610 on Thursday morning.

Besides, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 2,083,237, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,438,298 are currently being treated and 51,142 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 510,329 patients have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day as 219 more people tested positive, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,231.

Besides, seven more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking death toll to 50.

