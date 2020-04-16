Coronavirus: PM holding videoconference with Dhaka districts





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a videoconference with officials concerned of Dhaka division districts to discuss the present coronavirus situation.

The videoconference began on Thursday morning at PM's official residence Ganobhaban.

Prime Minister Hasina has decided to hold videoconference with officials of 64 districts to coordinate the ongoing activities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 1,231 while the death toll is 50.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held videoconferences with officials of the districts of Chattogram, Barishal, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

