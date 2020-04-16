Coronavirus: Sherpur under lockdown





The local administration has put Sherpur under lockdown on Wednesday night to limit transmission of coronavirus.

The district administration issued a public notice in this regard, saying the decision came into effect at 10pm and will be effective until further notice.

“No one will be allowed to enter or leave the district while movement of all kind of vehicles will remain suspended during the period,” said the notice, adding that different emergency services are not under the purview of the ban.

Deputy Commissioner Anarkali Mahbub said they imposed the lockdown in public interest to fight against Covid-19.

Sherpur confirmed nine coronavirus cases in the last ten days while the country recorded 50 deaths and 1,231 cases until Wednesday morning.





