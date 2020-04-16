Jute mill gutted in Jahsore fire

A fore broke out at Afil Jute Weaving Mills Limited in Sharsha upazila on Wednesday night.
Touhidur Rahman, in-charge of Benapole Civil Defence and Fire Service, said the fire was sparked by an electric short circuit at night and spread soon.
On information, a firefighting unit went to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one and a half hours of frantic effort.
The estimated loss caused by the fire was about Tk 1.3 crore, said Managing Director of Afil Jute Weaving Mills Limited Kabiruzzaman.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News