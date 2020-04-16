Jute mill gutted in Jahsore fire





A fore broke out at Afil Jute Weaving Mills Limited in Sharsha upazila on Wednesday night.

Touhidur Rahman, in-charge of Benapole Civil Defence and Fire Service, said the fire was sparked by an electric short circuit at night and spread soon.

On information, a firefighting unit went to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one and a half hours of frantic effort.

The estimated loss caused by the fire was about Tk 1.3 crore, said Managing Director of Afil Jute Weaving Mills Limited Kabiruzzaman.





