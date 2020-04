Twenty-four people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in Munshiganj till Thursday, said sources at Munshiganj Civil Surgeon office.

Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam Azad said four people were infected in the last 24 hours.

Samples of 211 people were sent to the IEDCR. It sent back reports of 165 tests and 24 of them were positive, he said.

Until Wednesday morning, Bangladesh recorded 1,231 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths.

