Bangladesh confirms 10 more coronavirus deaths, 341 new cases in 24 hrs









Ten more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the death toll in the country to 60.





Besides, a record 341 people tested positive for the virus coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1,572.









Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





"We have collected the highest number of samples in the past 24 hours...a total of 341 people were tested positive taking the total number of patients to 1572. Among the infected people, 10 have died in the past 24 hours," she said.





She said in the last 24 hours 2019 samples were tested across the country.









Dr Nasima added that 4499 people were sent to home quarantine in the past 24 hours.

