Provide relief materials to right people: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked her party leaders and activists as well as public representatives to provide relief materials to the right people enlisting the needy ones irrespective of their political affiliations across the country.





“Don’t consider who are my voters or who aren’t. The general people who’re in trouble have to be enlisted. Bangladesh Awami League works for people. It doesn’t need to consider who belongs to which party,” she said.





The Prime Minister said this while talking to government officials and public representatives of nine districts under Dhaka division through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the city.





The nine districts are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj.





Sheikh Hasina said another 50 lakh people will be enlisted to provide them with ration cards so that they could get rice at a subsidized rate of Tk 10 per kg.





“Now, 50 lakh people have ration cards to receive rice at Tk 10 per kg. We’ve decided to prepare ration cards for another 50 lakh people,” she said adding that the government provides assistance to the people of all classes and professions.





Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, asked her party leaders and activists to form separate relief distribution committees at every ward, union, upazila and district levels to assist the administration to take the relief to the needy people.





“Our administration and police are there to enlist names. You’ll prepare the lists and assist them (administration and police) so that no-one is left out and the relief and assistance reach the right people,” she said.





Hasina also directed local administrations to engage local people for reaching the relief and other assistance to the right people during the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.





The Prime Minister reiterated her warning that any irregularity and corruption in the relief distribution will not be tolerated.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and other high officials were present.

