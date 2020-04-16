Another 50 lakh people to get ration cards: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said another 50 lakh people to be enlisted to provide them with ration cards so that they could get rice at a subsidized rate of Tk 10 per kg.





“Now, 50 lakh people have ration cards to receive rice at Tk 10 per kg. We’ve decided to prepare ration cards for another 50 lakh people,” she said adding that the government provides assistance to the people of all classes and professions.





The Prime Minister said this while talking to government officials and public representatives of nine districts under Dhaka division through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the city.





The nine districts are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj.





Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, asked her party leaders and activists to form separate relief distribution committees at every ward, union, upazila and district levels to assist the administration to take the relief materials to the needy people.





“Our administration and police are there to enlist names. You prepare the lists and assist them (administration and police) so that no-one is left out and the relief and assistance reach the right people,” she said.

Leave Your Comments