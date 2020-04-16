Published:  03:25 PM, 16 April 2020

Coronavirus: ‘Artoonad’ installs disinfection tunnel in Mirpur

‘Artoonad’, a social organisation of the youth, has set up a disinfection tunnel near Adorsho School at Mirpur-6 as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.
 
They implemented the pilot project with their own fund and opened it for the people on Tuesday, a press release said, adding that another tunnel for Mirpur-10 is in the pipeline.


 
Once an individual walks through the tunnel, the laser sensor becomes activated and it starts spraying the disinfectant on the person.
 
The tunnel has a two-hour battery backup, laser sensor, two sprayers and a 20-litre tank and this capacity can be increased as per demand.


 
To prepare the disinfectant spray, a solution of Ammonia (Alkali dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride), dedicil dimethyl ammonium chloride aldehyde (glutaraldehyde) and esopranol alcohol pine oil were mixed wit water.
 
A 20-litre solution is enough disinfect about 120 people.


