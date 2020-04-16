Legal action if health workers asked to vacate homes: ACC









Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said the commission will investigate the source of money of house owners if they ask doctors, nurses and health workers to leave their homes.





He made the remarks over phone in reply to a question from a journalist on Thursday, said ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.





Mahmood said doctors, nurses and other health workers are serving the nation during this coronavirus crisis.





"Bad treatment or disrespect to them is legally a crime. As far as I can remember, according to the prevailing Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018 such behaviour is a punishable offence," he said.





The chairman reminded everyone that if any person violates this law, then law enforcement agencies will take disciplinary action against them.





“If a homeowner tells a person related to health care to vacate their home or force them to leave, the ACC will look into the source of money for building these houses as per the law,” he said.





He warned that if they find illegal wealth, they will take legal action.

Leave Your Comments