2 more diagnosed with coronavirus in Sylhet









Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sylhet, taking the number of cases to three in the district.

Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, said one from Jaintapur and another from Goainghat upazilas were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, the samples of 57 people were tested and found two of them positive.

Both of them were taking treatment at the upazila health complexes.

Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital’s Dr Moyeen Uddin died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday.

